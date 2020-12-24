2021 stimulus package for young jumpers in France

Following the announcement of a promotion plan for younger horses in France over the flat, France Galop also validated a strategic plan to boost the young jumpers’ program in 2021 on a proposal of the Jumps board chairman, Jacques Détré, also vice-president of France Galop. A € 650,000 budget funds the plan for 2021.

These measures aim in particular to encourage owners to keep their youngers jumpers in training in France.

1 – The first seven horses home will get prizemoney in Premium races for 3-year-olds (from September 1, 2021), 4-year-olds and 4 & 5-year-olds (from January 1, 2021). This measure will raise prizemoney by 4.5%, or € 637,000, supplemented by € 92,500 in breeders’ premiums.

In the races mentioned here, prizemoney will be allocated as follows:

1st: 46.0% of total prizemoney – 2nd: 23.0% – 3rd: 13.0% – 4th: 9.0% – 5th: 4.5% – 6th: 3.0% – 7th: 1.5%.

2 – Revaluation of 1.5% of the breeders’ premiums applied to races for 3-year-olds, 4-year-olds and 4 & 5-year-olds for a total of € 467,000. The aim is to encourage keeping more horses bred in France in training in the country. This budget is funded by an equivalent reduction in breeders’ premiums paid for foreign performances.

3 – New races for young horses, including:

An existing race at Clairefontaine in August will be turned into a handicap for 3-year-olds to create earlier opportunities,

small-value handicap races will be run in the provinces at the rate of one every three weeks.

4 – The jumps program will be easier to read thanks to a new “Class 5” to “Group” classification, following the flat racing organization.

5 – Public reception will be improved dramatically at Auteuil as the racecourse in improved this Winter. The owners’ lounge will now be located on the first floor of the “balances”, closer to the action in the stables, in the paddock and on the course itself, in a modernized space.

The Karly Flight brasserie and its terrace, located along the paddock, will be entirely redecorated by the new catering service provider, Paris Society.

Finally, when the public is allowed to return to the racecourses, a new festive event taking place on the Saturday racing evenings will be unveiled at Auteuil to attract a new audience to enjoy the location and the outdoor spaces of this racecourse with direct access to the metro network.