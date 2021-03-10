2021 Magic Millions Adelaide Yearling Sale



Brian McGuire, representing Tony Fung Investments and Annabel Neasham Racing, went to $525,000 to secure the top seller of the day – the brother to Sneaky Five.



Catalogued as Lot 22, the bay colt was offered by Goldin Farms and is from the Group One winner Small Minds, who won the Australasian Oaks just a stone’s throw from the sale ring.



“We thought he’d be around there,” McGuire said when quizzed about the record breaking price. “He’s a lovely horse.”



“The mare’s done nothing wrong with two stakes winners already – he’s a full to Sneaky Five – it’s a cross that’s proved.”



“Annabel is delighted to be able to get him – she loved him on the videos and we are excited about what the future holds.”



“He’s by a proven stallion – I think Fastnet Rock’s had three Group One winners already this season – the mare is a good producer and she was a good racehorse herself.”



“Physically he’s flawless – he’s a really top colt,” McGuire added.



Jeff Gordon, representing Pan Sutong and the team from Goldin Farms, was delighted with the result.



“He could have been swallowed up in a bigger market,” Gordon said. “Sometimes they can get overlooked in a big sale.”



“At this sale they came from all around to look at him, so it does make a bit of sense.”



“The sister did a great job, winning nearly a million dollars in two starts, and I think it is a fantastic result,” he added.



The record price for a filly at the Adelaide Yearling Sale was set later in the day when leading local trainer Ryan Balfour went to $370,000 to secure the Palentino half sister to smart three-year-old Outlaws Revenge.



Offered by breeder, Willow Grove Stud, the filly is from the good producer Wings of Alice.



“When I came to the sale, I just said we weren’t going to leave without her,” Balfour explained.



“We were hoping to get her a little cheaper but at the same time I think Outlaws Revenge is going to be a top group class horse.”



“She absolutely replicates him (Outlaws Revenge) – she’s athletic, I love her and I didn’t want to go home without her.”



“I’ve got full confidence in the half brother – he’s going through the Redelva (Stakes) and then into the Euclase (Stakes) and I’m confident he will be making his presence felt.”



“When I first saw her I thought – wow she just looks like him – and that’s an important part, when the mare stamps them like that,” Balfour added.



Craig Rounsefell of Boomer Bloodstock made a flying trip south to secure a “queen” of a filly when he went to $360,000 to secure the Merchant Navy filly from Bacchanal Woman, again from Goldin Farms.



“My client Peter Murray picked this filly out of the catalogue some time ago,” Rounsefell said. “He really loved her pedigree.”



“I wasn’t planning on coming to the sale but she vetted out and we loved the look of her so I got on a plane, flew down last night, saw her this morning and she’s an absolute queen.”



“She’s the best Merchant Navy I’ve seen this year – a filly with so much quality, it’s very exciting,” Rounsefell added.



Across the day over $9 million was traded on 164 lots sold at an average price of over $55,000 – up 40% on Day One last year. The clearance rate is 84% (up from 76%) and the median rose by over 30%.



“We are absolutely delighted,” Magic Millions Managing Director Barry Bowditch said. “Today was a fantastic day for South Australia on the back of what the team at Racing SA is doing with Racing Rewards and turning racing around in the state.”



“It’s a huge confidence booster and we’ve seen the local trainers get right behind the sale and pushing hard on these very good horses and I think that gives the breeders in South Australia a lot of confidence to reinvest and to continue on and support this sale more heavily in the years to come.”



“The Magic Millions team has done a good job selecting the catalogue this year. I know a lot of buyers have got long lists and that gives me confidence that the selection for the catalogue is very good.”



“The three big sales for the day were from Goldin Farms and Willow Grove Stud and all their yearlings are at this sale. They’ve sold their best here.”



“I’m thrilled for Pan Sutong and Jeff Gordon (Goldin Farms) who made the call to sell an outstanding Fastnet Rock colt here in Adelaide and they got rewarded and justifiably so.”



“Ralph Satchell is a fantastic supporter of Magic Millions Adelaide and the industry in South Australia in general, so for him to get a result like his was pretty surreal for him at the time, I am thrilled.”



“These are two hard-working groups who are investing and bringing their horses here, for them to get a result is exactly what we’ve been striving for a while now.”



“Tomorrow we have got some great horses in Book One and there’s a really solid group of Book Two horses. The market’s set now, it’s strong and you’d think the key figures would stay in line with where they are now,” Bowditch added.



Day Two of the 2021 Magic Millions Adelaide Yearling Sale commences at 10am (SA time) tomorrow (Wednesday).



SALE STATISTICS

(Day One 2020 in brackets)



Lots Catalogued: 220 (250)

Lots Sold: 164 (180)

Lots Passed In: 32 (57)

Lots Withdrawn: 24 (23)

Sale Gross: $9,149,500 ($7,131,000)

Top Price: $525,000 ($270,000)

Average Price: $55,790 ($39,617)

Median Price: $40,000 ($30,000)

Sold %: 84 (76)



DAY ONE TOP SELLERS



$525,000 – Fastnet Rock-Small Minds colt (Lot 22)

Vendor: Goldin Farms / Buyer: Tony Fung Investments/Annabel Neasham Racing (NSW)



$370,000 – Palentino-Wings of Alice filly (Lot 79)

Willow Grove Stud / Ryan Balfour (SA)



$360,000 – Merchant Navy-Bacchanal Woman filly (Lot 110)

Goldin Farms / Boomer Bloodstock/Murray Thoroughbreds (Vic)



$200,000 – Capitalist-Bleue Pepite colt (Lot 118)

Emirates Park / Will Clarken/Suman Hedge/David Jolly (SA)



$180,000 – Toronado-Detox filly (Lot 154)

Strangways Falls Stud / Bahen Bloodstock (Vic)