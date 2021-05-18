2021 Gold Coast National Weanling Sale The Hot Lots

Magic Millions is proud to announce the star studded catalogues for the breed shaping National Broodmare and Weanling Sales are now online.

The Southern Hemisphere’s number one breeding stock auction will commence on May 20 headlined by the once in a lifetime opportunity to secure a piece of the Shadwell Stud dynasty with a 60 lot unreserved dispersal of their Australasian operation.

There are plenty of stand out Lots but here are some we think are of particular interest.

LOT 29

Type: Weanling Vendor: Widden Stud, Widden Valley, NSW (As Agent) Sire: Capitalist (AUS) Dam: Lost Diamond (GB) Colour: Chestnut Sex: Filly DOB: 26 August 2020

Capitalist will be in demand this year having produced increasingly strong sales results and impressive winners.

GOLDEN SLIPPER-WINNING CHAMPION 2YO

2021 Service Fee – $99,000 inc GST

Leading First Season Sire of Winners and Sire of 2YO Stakes Winners in Australia

Sire of Group 1 Champagne Stakes Winner CAPTIVANT

Champagne Stakes Winner The HIGHEST earner of two-year-old prizemoney EVER – over $3.5 million

earner of two-year-old prizemoney – over $3.5 million Winner of the Sire Making Group 1 Golden Slipper

The first colt to ever win the Breeders’ Plate, Magic Millions and Golden Slipper

Precocious pre-Christmas two-year-old – winning the listed Breeders’ Plate in October

“Capitalist was the best two-year-old I’ve ever ridden, in the Breeders’ Plate it was like driving a Rolls-Royce. He was breathtaking in the Magic Millions and outstanding against a top-class field in the Golden Slipper.” – Jockey Blake Shinn

“Capitalist was just the perfect two-year-old, blessed with a huge amount of precocity, and ability.”- Co-Trainer Peter Snowden

Yearlings have sold for $1,050,000, $1,050,000, $975,000, $750,000, $725,000; $720,000, $600,000, $600,000, $600,000, $550,000, $540,000, $500,000, $500,000 etc.

Sire of KALASHNIKOV winner of the Group 3 Black Opal

Sire of PROFITEER – explosive winner of the $2 Million Inglis Millennium (R.L) by over 5 lengths

– explosive winner of the $2 Million by over 5 lengths Sire of Flemington Stakes-Winner TYCOON HUMMA

Sire of 6 additional Stakes Performers to date; Sneaky Shark, Gleneagles, Forbes, Marine One, Mission Value, Miss Tuppence

LOT 387

Type: Weanling Vendor: Coolmore Stud, Jerry’s Plains, NSW (As Agent) Sire: Frankel (GB) Dam: Iiex Excelsa (IRE) Colour: Bay Sex: Filly DOB: 01 September 2020

Reached 40 Northern Hemisphere Group winners faster than any other European stallion in the history of the Pattern

An incredible 10% Group winners to runners and 15% blacktype winners to runners

Sire of 13 Gr.1 winners, including Classic winners Anapurna, Logician, Soul Stirring and Hungry Heart, dual European Champion Cracksman, Gr.1 St James's Palace Stakes winner Without Parole, and 2YO Gr.1 winners Quadrilateral and track record breaking Grenadier Guards

, including Classic winners Anapurna, Logician, Soul Stirring and Hungry Heart, dual European Champion Cracksman, St James’s Palace Stakes winner Without Parole, and 2YO winners Quadrilateral and track record breaking Grenadier Guards Yearlings sold for 2,000,000gns , 1,100,000gns , 700,000gns , etc. in 2020, with an average of £356,974 (29 sold)

, , , etc. in 2020, with an average of (29 sold) Sire of the top four lots at Goffs November Foal Sale, with an average of €420,000

The leading British-based sire of 2YOs in 2020 by blacktype performers (9)

in 2020 by blacktype performers (9) The leading sire in Europe by % runners officially rated 100+

Lot: 378

Type: Weanling Vendor: Burnewang North Pastoral Pty Ltd, Rochester, Vic Sire: Street Boss (USA) Dam: Hallucinates (AUS) Colour: Bay or Brown Sex: Filly DOB: 13 September 2020

Street Cry’s fastest ever son. Sire of 2020 G1 La Brea Stakes winner Fair Maiden, G1 Kentucky Oaks heroine Cathryn Sophia, plus G1 winners Capo Bastone, Danza, and Decked Out in America and The Quarterback and Elite Street in Australia. Only Into Mischief, Curlin and Constitution could top his seven juvenile Stakes horses in 2020. 2020 sales two-year-olds brought $768k, $230k, $180k, $160k, $120k, $120k, etc.

The National Weanling Sale, consisting of some 455 outstanding youngsters, is the premier source of pin-hook success stories and racetrack stars alike, with Golden Slipper hero Stay Inside being the latest superstar to emerge from the sale.

Some 20 exciting young stallions will be represented by members of their first crop at the sale which boasts graduates including outstanding sires Pierro and Zoustar.

The National Broodmare Sale, with 774 catalogued lots, will present Australasia’s finest racefillies, maiden mares, young broodmares and proven producers from May 25.

Day One of the National Broodmare Sale will feature champion New Zealand mare Melody Belle, Group One sprinters Bella Vella and Tofane, and Oaks heroine Miss Sentimental, amongst in excess of 63 black type fillies and mares.

“The National Sale is established as one of the international leaders and the quality in 2021 is truly world class,” Magic Millions Managing Director Barry Bowditch said.

“We have an outstanding line up of stock to offer the market and look forward to hosting you on the Gold Coast for this major thoroughbred event.”

“Whether it be maiden mares, mares in foal or weanlings, this catalogue will provide you with more opportunity and quality than any other,” Bowditch added.

The catalogue for the 2021 National Yearling Sale will be released online soon.

NATIONAL SALE SCHEDULE

National Weanling Sale

Thursday 20 May – 10am – Book 1

Friday 21 May – 10am – Book 1 & 2

National Broodmare Sale

Tuesday 25 May – 10am – Racefillies & maiden mares (inc. Shadwell Stud Australasia Unreserved Dispersal racefillies & broodmares), stallion shares & lifetime breeding rights

Wednesday 26 May – 10am – Book 1 Broodmares

Thursday 27 May – 10am – Book 1 & 2 Broodmares

National Yearling Sale

Tuesday 1 June – 10am – Book 1

Wednesday 2 June – 10am – Book 1

Thursday 3 June – 10am – Book 2

National Racehorse Sale

Thursday 3 June – follows yearlings