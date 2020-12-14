Australia remains the leading place to race a horse in the world; a statement demonstrated by there being 52 races run this year worth A$1 million or more, compared to 29 in America and just seven across all of Europe.

This is just one of many facts and statistics published in the 2021 Aushorse Investors’ Guide (available to view here), highlighting why Australia is the land of opportunity for international and domestic racehorse owners.

“Whether you look at prizemoney, the availability of the best stock being offered for auction, or the potential resale value if you get a good colt or filly, there is no better place to invest in a racehorse,’’ said Aushorse chief executive, Tom Reilly.

‘’In a year that has been so disrupted by COVID-19, the strength of our thoroughbred industry has never been more apparent. While some countries slashed prizemoney, returns to owners actually grew in Australia.’’



Among the other areas highlighted in the Investors’ Guide are:

Prizemoney in Australia dwarfs other racing nations: our Group One races were worth double those in Europe in 2020, while the average prize per race was almost 40 per cent more than America

Australia’s best breeders are sellers: 78% of Australian-bred Group One winners in 2020 were offered as yearlings, a higher percentage than any other jurisdiction

When it comes to buying an elite colt at the sales, Australia is far more affordable than other major racing nations, despite having the most lucrative market for stallion prospects

Champion trainer Gai Waterhouse praised the guide. She said: “Over the past decade, prizemoney in Australia has grown 80% – there has never been a better time to invest and this Guide isn’t short on evidence why.

“It’s the perfect tool for our industry participants to use when communicating with investors, as well as helping spread the message about the strengths we have in this country.”

As well as being available online, a print version of the Investors’ Guide has been sent to Aushorse’s database of more than 4,500 owners, breeders, bloodstock agents and participants around Australia and the world.

The guide has been translated into simplified Chinese for the mainland audience, as well as traditional Chinese for those in Hong Kong and Macau.

Contact [email protected] if you would like to be added to the print mailing list.

For every reason why you should invest in Australia, view the Investors’ Guide online here.