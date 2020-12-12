2020, The Year of Madness

As COVID-19 shutdowns continue and/or reinstituted in states claiming that it’s necessary because hospital ICU units are filling up.

The Big Q is: “Why are shutdowns occurring for COVID when they aren’t done for flu?”

According to National Health Foundation 2018 data for Los Angeles County, flu ICU occupancy baseline rates went up to 98%, yet no shutdowns were ordered.

And now, rates for COVID-19 in Y 2020 are at 85% and everyone is being ordered to stay home.

The Big Q2: How does it make any sense?

The Big A: This is the Year of Madness.

Below is a graph to help us understand just how maddening it is.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

