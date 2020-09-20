

To be held at the Gold Coast Sales Complex on November 10, the sale features 210 exciting prospects (plus supplementaries) with buyers looking to secure their next stakes winning star.



“This is a two-year-old sale with proven stakes results for buyers,” Magic Millions Managing Director Barry Bowditch said.



“The Gold Coast 2YOs in Training Sale produces more winners and has the best strike rate of the three breeze-up style auctions in Australasia. The reason for this is the professionalism of our vendors who are among the most experienced and successful two-year-old sale vendors in the region.”



Domestic graduates of the sale include recent Australian carnival stars Tyzone, Victorem, The Candy Man and Krone.



Over the weekend Kranji based star Top Knight won the Singapore Derby – the third big race win for reigning Champion Three-Year-Old for his 2YOs in Training Sale buyer and owner Krit Chittaseni.



In a boost for buyers 144 lots are BOBS Eligible, 31 are nominated to the Magic Millions Race Series, four are nominated for the Golden Slipper, three for the Blue Diamond Stakes and 29 lots are QTIS Fully Paid. Some 26 lots are Super VOBIS Nominated, while a further four are VOBIS Gold Nominated.



Youngsters will breeze at one of four sessions across three states in the lead up to the auction giving prospective buyers a great chance to see each lot gallop on a similar surface.



The catalogue for the 2020 Magic Millions Gold Coast 2YOs in Training Sale is now available for online viewing here. It can also be downloaded via the Equineline iPad app overnight.



BREEZE-UP DATES, VENUES & SALE DETAILS



SEYMOUR RACING CLUB, VIC – Breeze-Ups

Friday 9 October – 12pm (AEDT)



WARWICK FARM, NSW – Breeze-Ups

Monday 12 October – 10am (AEDT)



GOLD COAST TURF CLUB, QLD – Breeze-Ups

Tuesday 13 October – 9.30am (AEST)



GOLD COAST TURF CLUB, QLD – Breeze-Ups

Friday 6 November – 9.30am (AEST)



GOLD COAST SALES COMPLEX, QLD

Inspection Days – Sunday 8 & Monday 9 November commencing 9am (AEST)

Sale Day – Tuesday 10 November – Commencing 12pm (AEST)

Gold Coast Spring Racehorse Sale to follow the 2YOs – entries open soon