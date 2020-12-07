2020: December 21: The Great Conjunction

There is what some are heralding as a great celestial alignment in 2020—a conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn which is called a great conjunction. The great conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn will be in Aquarius and it occurs on 12/20-21/2020, the winter solstice. Some are heralding this as the only great conjunction to ever occur on the winter solstice.

Many are saying that at this alignment things on earth will change in a significant way. Let’s examine the data and what is being said in light of Biblical parameters and see what it yields. The first bit of data involves the infamous Age of Aquarius.

And it feels to me that the first Jupiter-Saturn union in Aquarius–since 1405 A.D.!–the one on Dec. 21, 2020 may truly reflect a major birthing of Aquarian Age energies. Why? Because it is when all of this Aquarian impulse reaches Jupiter and Saturn (the two largest planets of the solar system) that human society really starts changing! Read here The Dawning of the Age of Aquarius

So this source is saying there will be a major birthing of Aquarian Age energies on this day.

And let’s not forget:

The Antichrist Age Of Aquarius Has Been Signaled To Begin On 8/13/2024

“The Age of Aquarius, the Age of Aquarius…” As a child I remember hearing the song that included the lyrics “the Age of Aquarius.” You probably remember hearing it somewhere too. In fact my neighbor taught me how to play it on the organ (in my B.C. days). The song was sung by the group The Fifth Dimension, which was entitled Aquarius/Let the sunshine In. It was the biggest hit single in 1969.

Here are some of the lyrics.

When the moon is in the Seventh House

And Jupiter aligns with Mars

Then peace will guide the planets

And love will steer the stars

This is the dawning of the age of Aquarius

Age of Aquarius

Aquarius

Aquarius

Harmony and understanding

Sympathy and trust abounding

No more falsehoods or derisions

Golden living dreams of visions

Mystic crystal revelation

And the mind’s true liberation

Aquarius

Aquarius…

Let the sunshine, let the sunshine in, the sunshine in…

Basically the song celebrates a utopian Age of Aquarius as a time of great peace, when all will be well in the world, and all the falsehoods are gone. It also gives an astrological time for when the Age of Aquarius will begin—“when the moon is in the Seventh House, and Jupiter aligns with Mars.”

Knowing that predictive programming abounds in the entertainment industry, let’s look into the sky of the future to see when the moon is in the 7th house, which is Libra, and Jupiter aligns with Mars, to see when their Age of Aquarius begins.

The next time that Jupiter aligns with Mars and the Moon is in the 7th house, depending on your time zone, is right around 8/13/2024 (Tish’a B’ Av).

(Note: I checked out to 2040 and this is the only time it will occur between now and then. BTW; From a March 1969 release date to August of 2024 is 55 years and 5 months.)

So let’s assume the lyrics of the song are predictive programming and that this will be the time when the “Age of Aquarius” begins, and conjecture what the ramifications may be.

First off the concept of the “Age of Aquarius” according to the lyrics and other sources is when a new age will begin and peace will reign on the earth and falsehoods will be eliminated.

The esoteric definition of the name of the group—The Fifth Dimension—sheds some light on this Age of Aquarius concept.

Ascension into the Fifth Dimension

The Earth and all beings living on the planet are shifting into a whole new level of reality in which a consciousness of love, joy, peace, freedom, compassion and spiritual wisdom prevails. This has been called the Fifth Dimension…

1. All people living in peace and harmony, experiencing Oneness with all of life, fully respecting all people and the planet.

2. Love and compassion flow through all communications.

3. Equality, justice and respect for all human beings reign on Earth.

4. No more hunger, poverty or crime.

5. Abundance available to all.

6. Everyone live without fear, with complete trust in the Divine.

7. Everyone awaken to the majestic, divine interdimensional beings they truly are.

8. People freely communicate with beings from other planets and galaxies and traveling to distant parts of the universe with these beings.

9. Experience, creation and travel are created in harmony with the Divine Will of Source.

10. Every being, place, situation or location that is desired becomes instantly manifest.

https://aligningwithearth.com/welcome-fifth-dimension/

You get the idea—from a Christian perspective the Age of Aquarius or new age will feature the New World Order with the antichrist UFO man as its worshipped ruler. It is the antichrist that will bring a false “peace” to the world.

1 And I stood upon the sand of the sea, and saw a beast rise up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten crowns, and upon his heads the name of blasphemy.

2 And the beast which I saw was like unto a leopard, and his feet were as the feet of a bear, and his mouth as the mouth of a lion: and the dragon gave him his power, and his seat, and great authority.

3 And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death; and his deadly wound was healed: and all the world wondered after the beast.

4 And they worshipped the dragon which gave power unto the beast: and they worshipped the beast, saying, Who is like unto the beast? who is able to make war with him?

5 And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies; and power was given unto him to continue forty and two months.

6 And he opened his mouth in blasphemy against God, to blaspheme his name, and his tabernacle, and them that dwell in heaven.

7 And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.

8 And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world. Rev 13

The New World Order will consider Jews and Christians as the bad ones, the ones who cause all the problems of the world, and the ones that spread falsehoods and derision. And as you read above will have war waged against them by the antichrist. And thus, as they will explain it, we will need to be removed to another planet for reprogramming.

All souls have the choice to enter the Fifth Dimension, given they have assimilated sufficient light to hold the energy levels that exist in that higher vibration. But many will be choosing to leave the Earth within several decades to move on to other third dimensional experiences in other parts of the universe. They will not have finished with what third-dimensional reality has still to teach them.

And when Christians are gone via the rapture, not being moved to another planet by aliens—then they will believe that all is well—that they have entered the Age of Aquarius.

Let’s try to put this “Age of Aquarius” event into a Biblical end times chronology. From a Biblical chronology standpoint the antichrist will take over the world at the midpoint. For he reigns for 3.5 years and his reign will end at Armageddon when he is thrown in the lake of fire—3.5 years from the end = the midpoint.

But the court which is without the temple leave out, and measure it not; for it is given unto the Gentiles: and the holy city shall they tread under foot forty and two months. Rev11:2

And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies; and power was given unto him to continue forty and two months. Rev 13:5

14 And to the woman were given two wings of a great eagle, that she might fly into the wilderness, into her place, where she is nourished for a time, and times, and half a time, from the face of the serpent.

15 And the serpent cast out of his mouth water as a flood after the woman, that he might cause her to be carried away of the flood.

16 And the earth helped the woman, and the earth opened her mouth, and swallowed up the flood which the dragon cast out of his mouth. Rev 12: 14-16

After the antichrist takes over the world at the midpoint, this will be followed by the Seal 5 great tribulation persecution of Jews and Christians—their “kill for peace” initiative.

17 And the dragon was wroth with the woman, and went to make war with the remnant of her seed, which keep the commandments of God, and have the testimony of Jesus Christ. Rev 12: 17

15 When ye therefore shall see the abomination of desolation, spoken of by Daniel the prophet, stand in the holy place, (whoso readeth, let him understand:)…

21 For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be. MT 24: 15,21

After the tribulation of those days comes our deliverance via the rapture at the Day of the Lord Sixth Seal event.

29 Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken: (Seal 6)

30 And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all the tribes of the earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory.

31 And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other. MT: 24

So let’s put the pieces together; the moon is in the seventh house and Jupiter aligns with Mars on 8/13/2024. Thus, if the song is predictive programming, then that would be the time that the pagan “Age of Aquarius” begins. Realizing that their Age of Aquarius involves a false peace brought by the antichrist and the removal of Christians via the rapture, that would place the beginning of the Age of Aquarius in the second half of the last 7 years.

A chart from The Coming Epiphany, hypothesizes possible beginning dates for the last 7 years by aligning Armageddon with the Feast of Trumpets, 8/13/2024 would fall in the second half of the last 7 years for the hypothetical start dates in 2017,18,19, and 20.

Start1 Seals1139 A of D1230 Mid Pt.1260 Bowls2490 Arm.2520 Mill.2565 11/2/15 12/15/18 3/15/19 4/14/19 8/26/22 9/25/22 11/9/22 10/22/16 12/4/19 3/4/20 4/3/20 8/16/23 9/15/23 10/30/23 11/9/17 12/22/20 3/22/21 4/21/21 9/2/24 10/2/24 11/16/24 10/30/18 12/11/21 3/12/22 4/11/22 8/23/25 9/22/25 11/6/25 10/19/19 11/30/22 3/1/23 3/31/23 8/12/26 9/11/26 10/26/26 11/7/20 12/20/23 3/20/24 4/19/24 9/1/27 10/1/27 11/15/27 9/20/21 12/9/24 3/10/25 4/9/25 8/21/28 9/20/28 11/4/28

Thus if our assumptions are correct and the Age of Aquarius begins on 8/13/2024, then we are either in the last 7 years or we will be at the end of this year.

When the moon is in the Seventh House

And Jupiter aligns with Mars

Then the devil will guide the earth

And evil will steer the stars

This is the dawning of the age of the antichrist

Age of the antichrist

Aquarius

Aquarius…

Do not be deceived, the devil is at the root of all the problems on this earth, and the real “Age of Aquarius” will not begin until the devil and his crew will be thrown into the lake of fire and the Lord Jesus Christ establishes His Millennial reign on the earth.

Not only are they saying this occurrence will have Aquarian connections, some are saying this is the end of the Mayan calendar—the true 12/21/2012.

In studying this matter, we spotted another curious astronomical coincidence that indicated that we were on to something on this track. The Great Conjunction of April 17, 3124 BC could have been the original cue for the Mayan Era’s beginning if the katun is a reference to the Great Conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn. This date of beginning for the Mayan Era would provide an end for the Mayan Era on the 260th Great Conjunction of December 21, 2020 AD.

http://projectavalon.net/forum4/showthread.php?108087-A-New-Look-at-the-Mayan-Calendar-End-Date-December-21-2020

Here is another source predicting great changes are ahead in relation to this conjunction, which is one of the three planetary cycles to complete in 2020.

In the year 2020, three major planetary cycles complete and begin anew, creating a societal reset and the start of “The Great Transformation” occurring throughout the next decade, 2020-2030.

Source: The 2020 ”Societal Reset” & “The Great Transformation“ 2020-2030

There is even a Great conjunction Nibiru connection. A scientist believes this will be the time when Nibiru becomes visible as was featured in a post at The Big The One.

Nibiru is a comet planet, which, roughly, is seven times larger than the Earth. She has a monstrous magnetic field. It extends to 47 astronomical units and is at least 200 times larger than the Earth’s magnetic field. And that all we know about her is that Nibiru is a cosmic riddle that challenges all the laws of physics.

Most likely, Nibiru is a very dense body, the surface temperature of which does not exceed 40 degrees. It is surrounded by a thick layer of magnetic iron oxides that absorb sunlight. Now Nibiru is located at a distance of 4 astronomical units and is only visible occasionally – when passing by massive planets whose magnetic field causes disturbances in the cloud surrounding Nibiru.

In turn, this cloud causes disturbances throughout the solar system, manifested in the form of surges in the magnetic field, volcanic activity and earthquakes. However, around all this there is a conspiracy surrounding real data like a cloud of dark debris surrounding Nibiru itself.

Unfortunately, we do not know and cannot find out the exact statistics of the periods of the collapse of the fields, and no one will tell us the long-known date of arrival. We see only the manipulation of the amplitudes of planetary seismic activity…

Gentlemen, while we are surrounded by a media war and data blocking, we will still encounter this arrival sooner or later. Astronomical laws are very simple.

I already mentioned in earlier diagrams that Jupiter is now catching up with the more distant Saturn, and both of them are located approximately in the area of ​​the constellation Sagittarius. When these two large planets line up in relation to us in one line, the Nibiru system between us should be visible even with simple binoculars.

Even NASA consultant and former president of the US Geological Survey, Dr. Eitan Trowbridge, warn that time is running out – the arrival is close. Trowbridge is currently providing compelling evidence of abnormal climate change, the intensity of hurricanes and numerous earthquakes and volcanoes.

And this is a sign that Nibiru is at the door, forcing elites who know the true time of arrival to climb underground. And only a few honest scientists challenge the elites, trying to convey information to people so that they take at least some precautionary measures.

So to say the least, 12/21/20 is being hyped as a day of great change and transformation. Before we evaluate these ideas in a Biblical perspective let me add in one more piece of data. 12/21/20 is also within a Nibiru large earthquake watch period.

Ok so what do we make of all of this. If we are in the first half of the last 7 years, which is a distinct possibility, then this indeed could be a time of great change. For great changes will take place during the first half of the last 7 years.

During the first half of the last 7 years Seals 1 to 4 will be opened, which include a New World Order takeover, WW3, a worldwide financial collapse, and the death of 25% of the world’s population—1.9 billion. Along with those; alien disclosure and contact will occur, the antichrist will come onto the scene, the great falling way will take place, the abomination of desolation will occur, the temple will be rebuilt, and earthquakes, volcanoes, weather extremes, and storms will increase.

So if we are in the last 7 years then it is a definite possibility that we could see great changes take place around that the time of the great conjunction on 12/21/20. But it will not be caused by the great conjunction, it will be brought about by the devil and the evil forces aligned with him who sometimes align their activities in accordance with celestial events.

So based on all the hype and the distinct possibility that we may be in or nearing the first half of the last 7 years, 12/21/20 is a time to watch for the occurrence of major events.

Here is something else to keep in mind; do you remember that there is an encoded map and dates on the dollar bill? Using the esoteric numbers from the dollar bill in the following calculation yields an interesting date.

19.471 x 12.555 = 244.458 = 244 years and 168 days

There are 244 years and 168 days between 7/4/1776 and 12/20/2020.

And let’s not leave out the UFO demonic aliens out of the discussion. Here is what they are saying will happen shortly after the Great conjunction.

…The second thing we, the Divine have done is to decide when the Divine government will start and how the process will be. Your Father has planned out the entire process. According to his plan, the Divine government will start in the beginning of the year 2021. By then, the entire Divine government team members are required to be located in Washington DC…

Hmm… a “divine” UFO alien government in Washington D.C—that’ll be interesting.

Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man. Luke 21:36