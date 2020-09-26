$1m on Offer at Gulfstream Park

Gulfstream Park wraps up its summer meeting with $1 million in purses up for the grabs Saturday – including the finals of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes – and a possible mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 that could swell to approximately $5 million.



The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $1 million for Saturday’s FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes program at Gulfstream Park. Multiple winning tickets Friday returned $39,583.64. There will also be a Super Hi-5 carryover of $3,612.13.



Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will be co-headlined by the $400,000 FSS In Reality and the $400,000 FSS My Dear Girl for fillies, the final legs of the tradition-rich series for 2-year-olds sired by accredited Florida stallions.



The Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. However, on mandatory-payout days, the entire pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the six-race sequence.



Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will be highlighted by six juvenile stakes. The $150,000 FSS Wildcat Heir, a mile stakes for 3-year-olds and up, will kick off the sequence in Race 6, followed by the $75,000 Hollywood Beach, a five-furlong turf sprint; the My Dear Girl, the 1 1/16-mile FSS final for fillies; the $75,000 Armed Forces, a mile turf stakes; and the In Reality, the 1 1/16-mile open-division FSS final. The $75,000 Our Dear Peggy, a mile turf race for fillies, will conclude the sequence in Race 11.



Stonehedge LLC’s Breeze On By will seek to become the fifth horse to sweep the open division of the Florida Sire Stakes in the In Reality. The undefeated Ralph Nicks-trained colt, who captured the $100,000 FSS Dr. Fager and the FSS $200,000 Affirmed would join Three Rules (2016), Sir Oscar (2003), Seacliff (1995) and Smile (1984) with a triumph in the 1 1/16-mile In Reality.



Owner/trainer Daniel Pita’s Princess Secret, who captured the $200,000 FSS Affirmed, and Stonehedge LLC’s Go Jo Jo Go, the $100,000 Desert Vixen winner, will clash again in the My Dear Girl.



NOTE: Tatweej, a 4-year-old son of Tapit trained by Todd Pletcher, won his third consecutive race Friday, covering a mile on a sloppy, sealed track in 1:36.20. The colt is out of Tiz Miz Sue, a multiple graded stakes winner.