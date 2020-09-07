Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Tuesday, 8 September, as follows:

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) was maintained with a Buy rating at Mizuho. HC Wainwright maintained its Buy rating but cut its target to 10 from 17.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) was reiterated as Buy and its target was raised to 390 from 350 at Mizuho after giving strong guidance with earnings. Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target to 430 from 370, and UBS reiterated its Buy rating and raised its target to 425 from 335.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) was raised to Buy from Hold with a 280 price target at Berenberg.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was raised to Buy from Hold and its target price was raised to 115 from 105 at Deutsche Bank. The consensus target price was 115.04.

Lululemon Athletica, Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 430 from 345 at Needham.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL): Note that record low mortgage rates are spurring strong new home sale

