$RACE

Not concerned by the heat during Friday’s free practice for the Spanish Grand Prix Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel each completed 125 laps of the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, covering the equivalent of almost a race distance, The program for both SF1000s was completed, which means that The Scuderia has plenty of data to prepare for the race and qualifying.

Program.

The final 60 mins of free practice starts at 12 CET, in preparation for qualifying at 15 CET. The Spanish Grand Prix starts Sunday 16 August at 15.10 CET.

Charles Leclerc #16

“It has been quite a good day, once again better than expected, which is positive. Our quali pace was good, even though there is still some work to do here and there to improve, so I am confident we can extract the maximum out of the car in quali and if I manage to get the balance where I want it to be we can have a pretty good result.

Also, the race simulation we did went fairly well. We have a lot of data on this track from Winter testing, but it’s very difficult to compare it with the data we gathered today in such different conditions. With regards to the heat, out on track is not that hard because at least there is some air, but when you are in the garage it’s like being in a Sauna!”

Sebastian Vettel #5

“It was a mixed day: I was reasonably happy in terms of our one lap pace, even if in the afternoon I struggled a bit more to put the laps together. However generally I have a better feeling with the car. Today we tried a few things and we have learned some things we can use tomorrow. Let’s see where we are after quali.

In terms of race pace we should be quite okay, but obviously there is still some work to do. In particular, managing the tires will be Key and with the high temperatures expected to continue, this will be far from easy.”

The schedule

Practice 3: Saturday, 15 August, 1200 local time (1100 BST)

Qualifying: Saturday, 15 August, 1500 local time (1400 BST)

Race: Sunday, 16 August, 1510 local time (1410 BST)

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the resistance is Nil, Key Support is at 186.78.

Our overall technical outlook is Very Bullish in here, as all Key indicators are Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished at 194.30, -0,02 Friday in NY, just shy of its all time intraday high at 196.53 marked earlier this wk.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term, then…

Thursday, I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

Ferrari finished at 194.03, 0.02 Friday in NY, just shy of its intraday all time highs at 189.26 marked on 3 August 2020.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term (after the virus) and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!