$12m Dubai World Cup

Dubai Racing Club has announced that the Dubai World Cup Purse has been retained at US$12Million and that the deadline for free nominations to the historic 25th Dubai World Cup has been extended until January 20, 2021. Held on the final Saturday of March each year, the single day of racing boasts an impressive six G1 and three G2 races, reflective of the elite standard of competition, hosted at the iconic Meydan Racecourse. Last year a total of 1,774 nominations were accepted from 902 horses trained in 21 countries.

Scheduled on March 27, 2021 prize money for the flagship G1 Dubai World Cup race sponsored by Emirates Airline has been retained at US$12 million. Contested over 2000m on dirt since 1996, it has been won by horses trained in France, Japan, UAE, UK and USA.

Purses for the remaining eight races are slightly reduced from the previous running, but given the challenging events over the past few months on account of Covid-19, Dubai Racing Club has made every effort to ensure the return of racing in safe and secure conditions.

A positive addition is the decision to modify the purse structure, allowing for payment all the way down an 8th-place finish in all races on the night.

Dubai World Cup – Revised Prize Money:

G1(Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic Sponsored by Mubadala – US$750,000.

G2 1600 m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile – US$ 750,000.

G2 3200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored by Al Tayer Motors – US$ 750,000

G1 1200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored by Azizi Developments – US$ 1,000,000

G2 1900m(Dirt) UAE Derby Sponsored by Emirates NBD – US$ 750,000

G1 1200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored by Gulf News – US$ 1,500,000

G1 1800m (Turf) Dubai Turf Sponsored DP World – US$ $4,000,000

G1 2410m (Turf) Longines Dubai Sheema Classic – US$5,000,000

G1 2000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline – US$ 12,000,000

The brochure with further details regarding nominations of horses to Dubai World Cup day will be released shortly, meanwhile the link below may be used for nominations.

http://carnivalhorsemen.dubairacingclub.com/DWC-nomination

The first supplementary stage for all races on Dubai World Cup day will close on Wednesday, February 10, when connections can nominate their horse for 0.1% of the prize money of their chosen race. The second supplementary stage is on Monday, March 8, when horses can be supplemented for 1% of the prize money. The third and final supplementary stage takes place on Sunday, March 21, when horses can be supplemented into the race for 10% of the prize money. Entry/declaration takes place Monday, March 22.

For further details regarding nominations, Dubai Racing Club’s International Racing Liaison Officer Stephanie Cooley can be contacted at: [email protected]

All races are being contested and regulated in a standard fashion and results are being recorded in an official capacity. In line with the UAE Government regulations, Dubai Racing Club is following strict health and safety measures, including full sanitization, thermal screening of attendees and social distancing.