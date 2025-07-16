125 Public Companies Now Hold Bitcoin on Their Balance Sheets: A New Era for Corporate Crypto

By Shayne Heffernan

A transformative shift is reshaping corporate finance as 125 public companies worldwide now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, cementing its status as a legitimate treasury asset. From tech giants like Tesla to MicroStrategy’s $14.7 billion Bitcoin portfolio, Bitcoin is no longer just for retail investors—it’s becoming a corporate treasury standard. KXCO is poised to simplify this transition for corporations by offering secure storage and access to the versatile Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) environment, enabling seamless integration of Bitcoin into corporate strategies. With Bitcoin serving as a hedge against inflation, a long-term store of value, and a sign of growing institutional confidence, this is just the beginning of its ascent in corporate finance.

The Corporate Bitcoin Boom

As of July 2025, 125 publicly traded companies, including Tesla, Block, and MicroStrategy, have allocated significant treasury portions to Bitcoin. MicroStrategy leads with 252,220 BTC valued at $14.7 billion, a strategy that has driven its stock up 200% since 2020. Other adopters include Marathon Digital (20,272 BTC), Riot Platforms (10,957 BTC), and Hut 8 Mining (9,366 BTC), with total corporate holdings exceeding $20 billion. This trend reflects Bitcoin’s growing role as a hedge against inflation, a long-term store of value, and a marker of institutional trust. Posts on X note that hedge funds now allocate 7% of portfolios to crypto in 2025, up from 5% in 2023, underscoring the momentum.

Why Corporates Are Going Crypto

The motivations for corporate Bitcoin adoption are clear:

Hedge Against Inflation: Bitcoin’s fixed 21-million-coin supply protects against fiat devaluation, especially amid persistent global inflation.

Long-Term Store of Value: With a 15% annualized return since 2013, Bitcoin outperforms traditional assets, appealing to CFOs for treasury reserves.

Institutional Confidence: The approval of U.S. Bitcoin ETFs like BlackRock’s IBIT ($74.7 billion AUM) signals a maturing market, boosting corporate adoption.

KXCO’s Role: Simplifying Corporate Bitcoin Adoption

KXCO offers tailored solutions to streamline corporate Bitcoin integration:

Secure Storage: KXCO provides enterprise-grade custody with robust cybersecurity, ensuring safe storage of Bitcoin assets. Unlike U.S.-based custodians like Coinbase Custody, KXCO’s solutions prioritize compliance and security.

EVM Access: By integrating Bitcoin into the EVM environment, KXCO enables smart contract functionality for automated treasury management, tokenized asset transfers, and DeFi interoperability. This allows companies to use Bitcoin for payments, hedging, or tokenized offerings.

Economic Impact: KXCO’s infrastructure supports job creation in fintech and blockchain development by keeping custody and management fees local.

A New Treasury Standard

With 125 public companies holding Bitcoin, cryptocurrency is becoming a corporate treasury standard. KXCO’s secure storage and EVM integration make it easier for corporations to adopt Bitcoin, driving efficiency and innovation in treasury management. This is just the beginning—Bitcoin’s role in corporate finance is set to grow exponentially. KXCO is ready to partner with corporations to navigate this transformation. Contact us to explore your crypto strategy.