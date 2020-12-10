$100-B + Year for Wall Street Banks IB and Trading Units

#WallStreet #Banks #Trading

“Wall Street bank’s banner year will a on a high note, despite COVID chaos“–Paul Ebeling

The heads of the 2 largest US banks, JPMorgan Chase & Co.(NYSE:JPM) and Bank of America Corp.(NYSE:BAC), told investors that their investment-banking and trading divisions will mark a strong performance in Q-4 as economic activity stayed resilient despite the COVID-19 chaos.

Bank of America’s global markets business, “is going to have very good earnings this year,” CEO Brian Moynihan said during a virtual conference Wednesday. Its investment-banking division is expected to report fees of as much as $1.7-B for the last 3 months of Y 2020, 10 to 15% higher than last yrs numbers.

JPMorgan’s trading and investment-banking businesses are on track to generate 20% more revenue in Q-4 Y 2020 than they did in the same frame last year, CEO Jamie Dimon said. That would put trading revenue at $5.9-B, capping a record year for the group.

The world’s largest banks have tlauded their fortress balance sheets as a show of strength during the virus chaos. The health crisis has roiled hurt consumer small businesses in the US.

Wall Street trading units always benefit from a high volatility and client activity. The 5 biggest US investment banks are on pace for their 1st $100-B yr for trading revenue in 10+ yrs.

